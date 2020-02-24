Relive Gigi Hadid's Most Badass Moments: Twitter Clapbacks, Confronting Pranksters and More

Gigi Hadid is the queen of clapbacks!

The supermodel went viral over the weekend after defending boyfriend Zayn Malik on Twitter. When the One Direction alum was criticized on the social media platform by YouTube star Jake Paul, Gigi gave him a piece of her mind.

"Almost had to clap up zane from 1 direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f--k off for no reason when I was being nice to him...." Jake tweeted. "Zane ik you're reading this... stop being angry cause u came home alone to ur big ass hotel room hahaha."

After seeing Jake's tweet, Gigi replied, "Lol cause he doesn't care to hang w you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies ..? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie. Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed ..."