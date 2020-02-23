Enter to Win Two Tickets to a VAMFF Runway Fashion Show

NBCUNIVERSAL INTERNATIONAL NETWORKS AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

VAMFF – Win 2 x Tickets to a VAMFF Runway Fashion Show

Competition Terms & Conditions

Entry into the Promotion:

1. This Promotion (the "PROMOTION") is conducted by NBCUniversal International Networks Australia Pty Ltd a company registered in Australia (ABN 76 103 226 026), of Level 32, 580 George Street, Sydney NSW, 2000 (the "PROMOTER")

2. Information on how to enter forms part of the terms of entry. Entry into the Promotion is deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. If you submit an entry, or read the Terms and Conditions and thereafter take any steps howsoever with respect to submitting an entry, or otherwise participate in this Promotion, you are deemed to have accepted these Terms and Conditions.

3. The Promotion is only open to eligible entrants (the "ENTRANTS"), being individuals who are:

a) permanent residents of Australia; and

b) over the age of 18.

The Promotion is not open to:

c) employees of the Promoter or an employee of any related corporations or agencies of the Promotor or any other company associated with the Promoter and the Promotion; or

d) a spouse, de facto spouse, parent, child or sibling (whether natural or by adoption) of such an employee.

4. Entry to the Promotion commences at 10:00hrs (AEST) on Monday 24th February 2020 and closes at 23:59hrs (AEST) on Sunday 28th February 2020 (the "PROMOTION PERIOD").

5. Entries must be received by 23:59hrs (AEST) Sunday 28th February 2020. The time of entry will in each case be the time an online entry is received. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any late, lost or misdirected entries.

6. All times and dates are times and dates in Sydney time, which will be AEST. All times are stated using the 24 hour clock. 00:00hrs is the start of a day and 24:00hrs is the end of a day.

7. To enter the Promotion and be eligible to win, Entrants must:

a) Have a valid, registered Instagram account ; and

b) Follow @eonlineau on Instagram; and

c) Comment on the Promotion post made by @eonlineau by telling us, in 25 words or less, which Aussie designer outfit you would wear to VAMMF.

8. An Entrant can submit more than one entry, with a maximum of one entry per Instagram post.

9. When submitting an entry, an Entrant must comply with all applicable laws and regulations and must not post, submit or transmit any video, information, image, text or other material of any kind whatsoever that violates or infringes upon the rights of any other person, including a person's intellectual property or privacy rights, or which is unlawful, offensive, threatening, abusive, defamatory, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, profane or indecent or that is sexual or pornographic in nature. Incomplete entries will be deemed invalid.

10. The cost of accessing the promotional website will be dependent on the entrant's individual internet service provider.

11. The Promoter reserves the right to request each winner to provide proof of identity, proof of residency at the nominated Prize delivery address and/or proof of entry validity in order to claim a Prize. Proof of identification, residency and entry considered suitable for verification is at the discretion of the Promoter. In the event that a winner does not provide the information and sign additional documentation as set out above, that winner will forfeit their Prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.

12. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the validity of entries and to disqualify any entrant who tampers with the entry process, who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions of entry or who has, in the opinion of Promoter, engaged in conduct in entering the Promotion which is fraudulent, misleading, deceptive or generally damaging to the goodwill or reputation of the Promotion and/or Promoter.

Prize

13. There will be one (1) Prize to be won in this Promotion ("PRIZE"). The Prize winner ("WINNER") will receive two (2) tickets to the VAMFF Runway 7 Show with seating in Row B, to be held at 20.30 hrs (AEST) on Saturday 14th March 2020 in Showroom 1, Royal Exhibition Building, 9 Nicholson Street Carlton VIC 3053.

14. The Total RRP value the Prize is up to AUD$301.90.

15. The Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of each Winner.

16. The competition will be advertised on E! social handles.

17. The Prize is not transferable, non-endorsable, non-refundable or not redeemable for cash.

18. It is a condition of accepting the Prize that the Winner must comply with any conditions of use of the Prize and the Prize supplier's requirements.

19. Once the Prize has left the Promoter's/supplier's premises, the Promoter and the relevant parties will not be responsible for any delay in delivery or loss or damage to the Prize.

20. In the event that for any reason whatsoever the Winner does not take their Prize or an element of their Prize at the time stipulated by the Promoter, the Prize will be forfeited by that Winner and the Prize may be redrawn at the Promoter's sole discretion.

21. If the Prize is unavailable, for whatever reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize for a prize of equal or greater value.

22. The Promoter's decision is final and the Promoter will not enter into correspondence regarding the Promotion result.

WINNERS AND AWARDING OF PRIZE

23. The winning entry will be selected from 09:00hrs (AEST) on Monday 2nd March 2020 at NBCUniversal International Networks Australia, Level 32, 580 George Street, Sydney, NSW 2000. The promoter may draw additional reserve entries and record them in order in case an invalid entry or an ineligible entrant is drawn.

24. The Promoter will notify the Winner via Instagram direct message ("WINNER NOTIFICATION"). The Winner must respond and claim the Prize by emailing the Promoter at the email address provided to the Winner in the Winner Notification by 12.00hrs (AEST) on Thursday 5th March 2020.

25. A failure by a Winner to respond by the prescribed time and date will be treated as a forfeiture of the Prize by that Winner and that Prize may be withdrawn unawarded.

26. All Entrants agree to provide the Promoter or the Promoter's authorised agent with proof of identity, residency, age and/or proof of entry validity if selected as a Winner or if reasonably requested by the Promoter or the Promoter's authorised agent. Proof of age, identification, residency and entry considered suitable for verification is at the sole discretion of the Promoter. In the event that a Winner cannot provide suitable proof, that Winner will forfeit their Prize in whole and no substitute will be offered.

27. The Prize will be awarded to the person named in the winning entry. However, in a dispute, will be awarded to the account holder of the entry mechanism used to submit their entry.

28. Should an Entrant's contact details change during the Promotion Period, it is the Entrant's responsibility to notify the Promoter. A request to access or modify any information provided in an entry should be directed to the Promoter.

GENERAL

29. No responsibility will be taken by the Promoter, the Promoter's agents for the Promotion for any changes in dates, times or cancellations or other arrangements that may prevent a Winner from winning the Prize.

30. The Promoter reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, to disqualify:

a) any entry which, in the opinion of the Promoter, includes any objectionable content, profanity or is potentially insulting, inflammatory or defamatory; or

b) any individual who tampers with the entry process, submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who has in the opinion of the Promoter, engaged in unlawful or improper conduct that is designed to jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the Promotion or is generally damaging to the goodwill or reputation of the Promoter.

31. The Promoter reserves the right, in its absolute discretion, at any time before the awarding of the Prize to cancel or vary the Promotion or to vary, postpone or cancel the Promotion or award of the Prize including, without limitation, circumstances where in the Promoter's opinion (which it shall form in its absolute discretion):

a) a Winner does not satisfy the Promotion entry requirements; or

b) the Promoter cannot conduct the Promotion or award the Prize/s (or a part of any Prize) for any reason beyond its control.

32. In the event that the Promoter cancels or varies the Promotion or varies or withdraws the Prize (or a part of any Prize) it shall not:

a) be liable to any person for any costs, loss or damage (including costs, loss or damage caused by any negligence) arising out of, or in connection with, such cancellation, variation or withdrawal; or

b) be required to conduct the Promotion at any other time.

33. The Promoter and the associated agencies are not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any, computer on-line systems, communication networks, computer equipment, software, websites (and associated website accounts and applications), or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website, or any combination thereof, including for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorised access to, or alteration of entries, and reserves the right to take any action that may be available.

34. All entries become the property of the Promoter. The Promoter collects personal information about you to enable you to participate in this promotion but no further use of this information will be made without prior consent.

35. In participating in this competition Entrants are providing information to the Promoter and not to Instagram. Each Entrant acknowledges that this Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram, and to the extent permitted by law, releases Instagram from any and all liability in relation to this competition. Any queries, comments or complaints about this Promotion must be directed to the Promoter and not to Instagram.

36. The Promoter collects Entrants' personal information (as that term is defined in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) for the purpose of conducting and promoting this Promotion (including, but not limited to, determining and notifying winners). Entrants are advised that their personal information may be disclosed to State and Territory lottery departments and their names as the winner may be published as required under the relevant lottery legislation. For purposes of public statements and advertisements the Promoter will only publish the winner's surname, initial and state. Entrants are also advised that from time to time, the Promoter may disclose your personal information to third parties (including, but not limited to, third party Prize providers) for the purpose of administering Prizes or for other purposes contemplated in these Terms and Conditions.

37. The Promotion and these Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws in force the laws of each of the relevant State authorities. Each Entrant hereby submit themselves to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in each of the relevant state, for the resolution of any issue, dispute or matter arising under or in connection with the Promotion and these Terms and Conditions.

38. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions is intended to exclude, restrict or modify any consumer rights under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) (CCA) or any other legislation which may not be excluded, restricted or modified by agreement. If the CCA or any other legislation implies a condition, warranty or term into the Terms and Conditions or provides statutory guarantees in connection with these Terms and Conditions, in respect of goods and services supplied (if any), our liability for breach of such a condition, warranty, other term or guarantee is limited (at our election), to the extent we are able to do so: (1) in the case of supply of goods, doing any one or more of the following: (a) replacing the goods or supplying equivalent goods; (b) repairing the goods; (c) paying the cost of replacing the goods or of acquiring equivalent goods; and/or (d) paying the cost of having the goods repaired; or (2) in the case of supply of services, doing either or both of the following: (a) supplying the services again; and/or (b) paying the cost of having the services supplied again.