Jessie J Has a Dance Party With Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 23, 2020 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jessie J spent some quality time with boyfriend Channing Tatum's daughter Everly Tatum this weekend.

The two took the 6-year-old out to an arcade, and she and the singer later had themselves a dance party at home.

Jessie posted on her Instagram Story videos, including a clip of her and Everly playing tug-of-war with the British singer's scarf, which knocked down a cup of celery juice, as the two danced to the Monster High: Boo York, Boo York animated musical film's title song, featuring Pharaoh and Catty Noir.

"Scarf – 1, my turn – 4 lol, celery juice – 0, Evie – 100," Jessie wrote. "Dance party Saturday."

Everly is set to soon become a big sister; Her mother and Channing's ex-wife Jenna Tatum is pregnant with her second child and first with fiancé and actor Steve Kazee. He proposed to her at her baby shower last week. The two celebrated their engagement at a dinner party with friends on Friday.

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jessie J: Romance Rewind

Everly had met Jessie early on in her and Channing's relationship; he brought her to one of the singer's concerts in late 2018, a month after E! News learned the two stars were dating.

Everly Tatum, Channing Tatum, Daughter, Jessie J, Instagram

Instagram / Jessie J

Last month, Jessie and Channing reconciled after a short breakup and also made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the MusicCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith, a pre-2020 Grammys event.

Jessie J, Channing Tatum, Clive Davis Pre-2020 Grammys Gala

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

They later attended an award show after-party together.

E! News returns weekday mornings at the beginning of 2020!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jessie J , Channing Tatum , Celeb Kids
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.