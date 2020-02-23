Jada Pinkett Smith Has "Healing" Conversation About Gayle King With Snoop Dogg in New Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith is once again sitting down at the red table to tackle complex and controversial issues.

This time around, the actress is joined by rapper Snoop Dogg, who recently made headlines for criticizing Gayle King. In a preview for Thursday's episode, Jada, Snoop, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones candidly discuss their reactions to the controversy, which ignited when Gayle King asked Lisa Leslie whether the late Kobe Bryant has a "complicated" legacy due to rape accusations from the early 'aughts.

At the time of Gayle's interview with the WNBA player, less than two weeks had passed since the late basketball player and his daughter perished in a tragic helicopter crash. Emotions were heightened as people mourned a big figure, and Snoop was one of the many individuals who were still processing the monumental loss. So when the rapper saw the video, he posted a heated response to Instagram: "Gayle King," he said, shaking his head. "Out of pocket for that s--t. Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we're the worst. We're the f--king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why ya'll attacking us? We your people. You ain't coming after f--king [producer] Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumbass questions. I get sick of ya'll."