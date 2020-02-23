Tori Spelling Opens Up About Her Kids Being Bullied

Tori Spelling says she's a "worried mama" because of how much the two eldest of her and husband Dean McDermott's five children, Stella, 11, and Liam, 12, have been bullied at school.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and former reality star detailed the extent of their suffering and how it's affected their mental and physical health on her Instagram page on Saturday, alongside a photo of the two as toddlers.

"My two 1st born... they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves," Spelling wrote.

Stella, she said, "endured enough bullying for a lifetime" between her last year of elementary school and the first year of middle school.

"Her old school in Encino, we were told she is acting like 'Patient zero' and 'she's playing the victim' & 'we are talking to the parents of that said bully' and 'he is trying to change.' He never did!" Spelling wrote. "Never any consequences for his actions towards my daughter and other kids. This child's parents are on the board of the school. They give a lot of money to this school. Financially, we aren't able too. So, they won."

Spelling said they had Stella attend another school that "professed feelings and kindness as a priority," where she "was bullied so bad (including comments about her weight and sexual things he said that my daughter didn't even know about)."