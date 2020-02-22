Lizzo, Cynthia Erivo and More Stars Stun in Standout Fashion at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards

At the 2020 NAACP Image Awards, the stars came dressed to impress.

As the annual award show was slated to begin inside the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Calif. Saturday night, many of your favorite celebrities stepped out on the red carpet in standout looks.

With nominees like Cynthia Erivo, Marsai Martin, Sterling K. Brown, Michael B. Jordan and many more celebrities in attendance, there was no shortage of familiar faces and bold fashion.

From Lizzo confident in a colorful print to Janelle Monáeunmissable in marigold, Tracee Ellis Ross powerful in plum and Angela Bassett enviable in emerald, there was endlessly unique style everywhere heads turned.

But, don't just take our word for it. See all of the celebrity looks on the red carpet in E!'s gallery below.