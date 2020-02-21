Dixie Crush Singer Lindsey Lagestee Dead at 25 After Being Hit by a Car

Fans are mourning the death of Dixie Crush star Lindsey Lagestee.

The singer died on Monday, February 17 at the age of 25.

Fellow band member Jim Nonneman told Taste of Country Lagestee was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on her way to a show in Chicago last Friday.

"She had just parked a couple of blocks down for the club we were scheduled to play," he told the outlet. "She exited her pickup truck and was making her way to the venue when she was struck by a car."

Per the publication, Lagestee was then rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill. The band confirmed she passed away days later "due to complications from the accident."

"Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy," the group wrote in part of a Facebook post.

Lagestee was one of the founding members of Dixie Crush—a "country party band" in the Midwest.