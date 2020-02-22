Saddle Up With Spring 2020's Western Wear Trend

Are you ready for spring fashion season? Here's a trend to get you started: western wear!

Don't worry, we're not going to saddle you with leather chaps and jangly spurs. We're thinking more along the lines of cute denim skirts with little country touches, stylish booties that nod to western inspirations, and blouses that boast high-fashion style with the addition of some serious rodeo chic. Go ahead and whoop with delight. We won't judge!

But make sure you rope in these styles before they sell out! We've rounded up a few of our faves down below to get you started. Rustle 'em into your wardrobe while you can!

Spring 2020 Denim You Need

Denim Ruffle-Yoke Babydoll Dress

This cotton vintagey mini dress is the perfect LBD for more casual outings, courtesy of its black denim construction. And when you pair it with some cowboy boots, that ruffle detailing takes on a more western feel. 

$128 Madewell
Heritage Western R-Toe Boot

Speaking of boots, why not make your outfit a blackout with this pair? Ariat are the real deal when it comes to western gear, so you know you're getting a high-quality leather boot that's built to last, with a classic setback heel and embroidered detailing.

$170 Nordstrom
Loose Ends Fringe Jacket

Of course, you're going to need a jacket, and few things say western quite like a good leather one with fringe. Except this one is faux suede, so you get the same look and feel without the animal hide aspect. It also features a front-button closure and pockets to stash your stuff.

$120 Revolve
Western Check Shirt

The classic western check shirt gets a stylish update, and from Wrangler, the brand known for cowboy fashion! The plaid pattern is embellished with embroidered details, featuring long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and two flap-front pockets.

$78
$23 ShopBop
Long Sleeve Western Belted Denim Bodycon Dress

While we will always stan a good Canadian Tuxedo, sometimes you want a different take on the allover denim look. This long-sleeve denim bodycon dress should do the trick, with just a touch of elastane for the right amount of give. 

$73
$21 Boohoo
The Cline Western Bootie

You know what looks great with dresses? Booties. And if you're wearing a denim dress, these snake-embossed leather booties will give it the right western touch, with a leg-lengthening cut, chic pointed toe, and cutout details. Plus, they're super comfy.

$198 Madewell
Nearby Shirt

Make it western, but give it some drama. This black and white blouse has all those cowboy details you love, like the white piping and stunning embroidery work, coupled with dramatic snap-buttoned cuffs, a snap-button front and slightly ballooned sleeves.

$170 Revolve
Pilcro Flounced Denim Mini Skirt

Go a little Hee Haw in this flouncy denim skirt, with an all-around ruffle to give it a little extra oomph. Then, take it the extra mile with some true cowboy boots and a gingham top.

$98 Anthropologie
Blade Bootie

Just because it's high fashion doesn't mean it's not western? And we do mean high, 'cause the heels on these suede fringe booties check in at over four inches. But they're pull-ons, so they'll be easy to take off if your feet hurt from line dancing.

$198 Revolve
X Revolve Dolly Belt

Western wear can get a little blingy from time to time, so if that's your speed, we recommend this belt. Its base is faux leather, but it's embellished with crystal details and sports a really pretty engraved buckle.

$135 Revolve
Western Jacket

This jacket is a little more on the cozy side, with a heavyweight poly/wool blend weave and sherpa collar. But it's a workhorse, with flap-front pockets at the breast and welt pockets at the hip, and a nice waist length to keep you warm.

$148
$74 ShopBop
Cowboy Bandana Print Cotton T-Shirt

Sometimes you want a no-fuss look, where you can just throw something on and head out the door. This tee is perfect for that mood, with a cute graphic homage to your inner cowgirl that will tell 'em all you're too wild to be tamed.

$40 Nordstrom
Chiara Watercolor Midi Dress

Western isn't all about denim and checks! It can be soft and flirty like this watercolor midi dress. A ruffled hem and puffed sleeves brings a more romantic silhouette, and offers easy wear-and-go with pull-on styling.

$178 Anthropologie
Western Denim Shirt

Of course we had to include a classic denim shirt, but of course it had to be fashionable! This one from Polo Ralph Lauren has the traditional scalloped yokes and spread collar you've come to expect, but it also features two snap-flap chest pockets
and long sleeves with three-snap cuffs with pearly metallic-rimmed snaps.

$168 Nordstrom

While you're readying your wardrobe for spring, shop for more seasonal denim trends and supplement your style with this chic and cheap five-star reviewed bell-sleeve dress on Amazon!

