The Weeknd Says He Has an "Off-and-On" Relationship With Drugs

The Weeknd opens up again about his drug use in a revealing new interview.

The 30-year-old singer has referenced the topic in his lyrics and told Rolling Stone in 2015, "I never needed detox or anything. But I was addicted in the sense of 'F--k, I don't want to spend this day without getting high," adding, "Like, '08 to 2010 –those are my hazy years."

"I have an off-and-on relationship with it," The Weeknd said when asked if he still does drugs, in an interview published in CR MEN's issue 10, which hits newsstands on March 12.

"It doesn't consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I'm creating, but when I perform I'm completely sober and try not to even drink," he continued. "I've learned to balance thanks to touring."

In the interview, The Weeknd also talked about being lonely.

"I spend most of my days alone now," he said. "I don't like to leave my house too much. It's a gift and a curse but it helps me give undivided attention to my work. I enjoy being a workaholic, I think, or I'm just addicted to it. Even when I'm not working I'm always somehow still working. It distracts from the loneliness, I guess."