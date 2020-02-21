Julia Roberts Is Back on TV With Gaslit, a Watergate Podcast Adaptation

Julia Roberts got a taste for TV series with Homecoming and she's coming back for more. Roberts is attached to star in Gaslit, a new series based on Slate's acclaimed podcast Slow Burn.

Roberts is slated to star alongside Sean Penn, Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton in Gaslit, which is described as a "modern take on Watergate that Focuses on the untold stories and forgotten character of the scandal—from Nixon's bumbling, opportunistic subordinates, to the deranged zealots aiding and abetting their crimes, to the tragic whistleblowers who would eventually bring the whole rotten enterprise crashing down."

The show hails from UCP and has Mr. Robot's Robbie Pickering as showrunner and executive producer alongside Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton. Roberts will also executive produce under her banner Red Om Films along with co-executive producers Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill.