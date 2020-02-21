Demi Lovato Shares Important Message About the "Ups and Downs" of Her Mental Health Journey

Demi Lovato is sharing a very honest message with her fans.

The "Anyone" singer, who has been very open about her mental health journey and her path to sobriety, is encouraging those who are struggling to not give up. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Lovato told her followers that she woke up feeling "not super confident." Lovato posted this message shortly after her new interview on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast was released, during which she talked about being the "most free" she's even felt in her life.

"Woke up feeling not super confident even tho my PDB episode just came out," Lovato wrote to her fans on Instagram. "Let this be a reminder to anyone struggling out there - this life is a journey with tons of ups and downs but you can't give up."

"I deal with s--t on the daily but I know I'm gonna be okay with God on my side," the 27-year-old star continued.