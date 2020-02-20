John Krasinski Says He'd Be Down for an Office Reunion, So It Is Time

Yes hello, NBC? Peacock? It's time.

In a new profile in Esquire, John Krasinski has said that he's 100% down for reunion of The Office, despite years of many of us assuming John Krasinski has grown too famous to return to his roots as Jim Halpert. Apparently, we were wrong.

"The Office was absolutely everything to me," Krasinski said in the interview, which was pegged to the upcoming release of A Quiet Place 2. "I mean, it is my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure at the end of my career I'll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've ever had. In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it."

And we'd absolutely love to see him do it!