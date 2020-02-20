Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Dreamy California Weekend With Her Kids

California dreaming!

Kourtney Kardashian escaped up the coast for the weekend with her and Scott Disick's three kids, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick. After the family trip, Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share photos from their mini getaway to Montecito, Calif., which is located just a few hours north of Los Angeles. In the series of sweet snaps on social media, Kourtney and her kids can be seen enjoying their time at the beach as well as by the pool.

It appears that Kourtney was also joined by her friends Chad Veach and Julia Veach, as well as their kids, on the weekend adventure. In one photo, the trio can be seen striking a pose in a pink car.

"California weekend," the Poosh founder captioned the dreamy Instagram photos.

While on their weekend getaway, the group also enjoyed some s'mores while sitting by a fire pit.