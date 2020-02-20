And in the end (which was also the name of the episode), this is how the Criminal Minds cast said farewell.

After 15 seasons, the CBS procedural ended its run, and to mark the occasion the ensemble cast took to Instagram.

In an emotional but simple post, Matthew Gray Gubler said goodbye to the series he's called home for the last 15 years. "I've carried these 3 props with me almost every day for the last 15 years," he wrote with the above photo. "After tonight I'll just carry them in my heart where I will forever keep memories of the best crew, the best cast, and the best fands (fans/friends) a fictional crimefighter could ever have."

At the time of the series finale, the cast included AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney.