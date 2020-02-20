Did Nancy Ruin Geoffrey's "Perfect" Dress on Project Runway?

Drama in the workroom.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Project Runway, designer Geoffrey Mac is left thoroughly pissed after someone's carelessness with an iron ruins his perfect pink dress. Specifically, the iron Geoffrey is using on his completed piece is covered in black residue from a previous design.

"This dress went from perfect to absolute crap in, you know, three seconds," the 42-year-old designer laments in a confessional.

In an attempt to figure out what has happened, Geoffrey shows the ironing disaster to peers Victoria Cocieru and Sergio Guadarrama. While Victoria is shocked by the snafu, Sergio wonders if hot glue could've been to blame.

"I'm gonna kill someone," a frustrated Geoffrey expresses.

Of course, since only two of the contestants have black designs, Geoffrey narrows down the culprits' list to Nancy Volpe-Beringer or Brittany Allen. However, in a passing remark, Brittany makes it known that "it wasn't me."

"It's definitely too late to fix at this point," Geoffrey relays later on. "I'm just gonna take a deep breath and pray the judges are a bit forgiving."