Sean "Diddy" Combs Surprising Young Superfans Battling Cancer Will Make You Tear Up

Sean "Diddy" Combs surprised a group of young fans who are all battling cancer during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the moment is guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes. Host Ellen DeGeneres had the eight children on her show after a video, in which they asked Diddy to dance with them, recently went viral. The kids are from Fighting All Monsters, a nonprofit organization that supports families with children suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

The video, posted on the FAM YouTube page, is set to Diddy's song, "Bad Boy for Life." When asked why they chose that specific song for their video, the kids explained that the lyrics had a special meaning to them.

As they explained to host DeGeneres, "The lyrics connect with us...in the song it's, 'We survive what we've been through.' And we're all battling cancer, and we ain't going anywhere!"