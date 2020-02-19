8 Designers You Won’t Want to Miss at VAMFF 2020

by E! Online | Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 8:09 PM
by E! and Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Mark your calendar, Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival is just around the corner.
Melbourne comes alive for one of Australia's most celebrated style occasions, inviting you to play in Fashion's Wonderland, and bask in collections from renowned local and international labels.
With over 80 designers previewing their latest runway collections, we've narrowed it down to eight you absolutely cannot miss. See you in the front row!
Maticevski
Renowned for his artful silhouettes, Australian powerhouse Toni Maticevski will exhibit his latest collection—direct from the runways of Paris—at the Virgin Australia Grand Showcase. Get tickets for Thursday 12th March here.
Balmain
A personal favourite of E! Australia Host Francesca Hung, the internationally acclaimed fashion house Balmain will unveil their latest collection in Gala Runways 1 & 2. Expect signature strong shoulders.
View this post on Instagram
Today’s outfit @eonlineau Blazer - @balmain Jeans - @zara Top - @cottonon Shoes - @tonybianco
A post shared by Francesca Hung (@francesca.hung) on
JASONGRECH
Who could forget Ashley Graham walking in that aquamarine dream by Jason Grech last year? We're so here for whatever the Melbournian brings next. JASONGRECH will be showcasing in Runway 3.
View this post on Instagram
RACHEL KHAWAJA, wife of Australian Cricket Player @usman_khawajy AUSTRALIAN CRICKET AWARDS Wearing @jasongrech Photography @meaganharding #jasongrech #fashion #cricketawards #madeinmelbourne #oscars #redcarpet #australiancricketawards
A post shared by J A S O N G R E C H (@jasongrech) on
Aje.
Gritty pretty and effortless cool, Aje (coveted by Olivia Culpo and Gemma Ward) return to showcase in Runway 3 this year. As always, their latest collection throws focus on sustainable artisan techniques.
Paolo Sebastian
Paul Vasileff, the young boy from Adelaide who learned to sew with his grandmother, has become a national icon. His ethereal gowns—which have cloaked the likes of Katy Perry, Poppy Delevingne and Giuliana Rancic—are showcasing in Runway 1.
View this post on Instagram
The Passage of Spring • Inspired by Botticelli’s painting Primavera and illuminating the beauty of spring and the infinite rebirth of nature, this collection captures the mystique of the three graces and the organic beauty they bestow. #PaoloSebastian #ThePassageOfSpring Image by @simoncecere Models @lucy_sushi of @rinmodels , @hollliee__ of @finesse_models_australia and @atim.okot_ of @azaleamodels
A post shared by Paolo Sebastian (@paolo_sebastian) on
SIR the label
Adored by Anna Heinrich, the flowing, contemporary creations of Sydney-based SIR will make their VAMFF debut this year. Scout their ready-to-wear collection in Runway 3.
Viktoria & Woods
Right on time for Autumn, Margie Wood's soft tailoring and relaxed shapes will have you making good use of VAMFF's Shop The Runway technology. Hello cosy cool!
View this post on Instagram
Chambray Edition | Soft tailoring & relaxed shapes defined in a colour injection to invest in. #viktoriaandwoods
A post shared by VIKTORIA & WOODS (@viktoriaandwoods) on
Reebok
Making the sneaker chicer, the athletica brand will showcase a versatile lifestyle collection for the very first time at VAMFF, on the Reebok Runway. Get a jog on—tickets are available now!
VAMFF 2020 will span 11 fashion-filled days from March 4 – 14, and will offer a range of travel bundles and fashion experiences in collaboration with Virgin Australia and Visit Victoria. Further information and tickets on sale now at vamff.com.au.
