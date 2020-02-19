Here's What's Coming to Netflix in March 2020

It's going to be March madness alright!

Get ready to sit back and enjoy some downtime next month, because Netflix just announced its upcoming lineup of content. That's right, the streaming service recently announced the many television shows, documentaries and movies hitting its site.

And luckily, there's a blend of both classics and new-new in the pipeline.

If thrillers, rom-coms or a mix of both are your jam, Netflix has you covered. Movies like Haywire, There Will Be Blood, He's Just Not That Into You, Sleepover and Always a Bridesmaid will join the lineup next month.

In a nostalgic mood? The streaming service has something for you, too. Get ready to watch Richie RichLooney Tunes: Back in ActionHook and Tootsie on repeat. Of course, there will be plenty of shows to binge, including On My Block, EliteAltered Carbon: Resleeved, Ozark and more.

So mark your calendars and cancel your plans, because next month's drop is good.

Check out the complete lineup of TV and movies hitting Netflix next month!

On My Block Season 2

Netflix

SERIES

Coming March 1

Go! Go! Cory Carson—Season 2

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman—Season 3

Coming March 5

Castlevania—Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors

Coming March 6

The Protector—Season 3

Ugly Delicious—Season 2

Coming March 10

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Coming March 11

The Circle Brazil

Dirty Money—Season 2

On My Block—Season 3

Elite

Netflix

Coming March 12

Hospital Playlist

Coming March 13

100 Humans

BEASTARS

Bloodride

Elite—Season 3

Kingdom—Season 2

The Valhalla Murders

Coming March 16

The Boss Baby: Back in Business—Season 3

Search Party

Coming March 17

All American—Season 2

Black Lightning—Season 3

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom

Coming March 19

Altered Carbon: Resleeved

Feel Good

Coming March 20

Archibald's Next Big Thing—Season 2

Dino Girl Gauko—Season 2

Greenhouse Academy—Season 4

The Letter for the King

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Tiger King

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Netflix

Coming March 23

Sol Levante

Coming March 25

YooHoo to the Rescue—Season 3

Coming March 26

7SEEDS: Part 2

Unorthodox

Coming March 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches—Season 2

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon

Il processo

Ozark—Season 3

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day

Gina Carano, Haywire

Relativity Media

FILM

Coming March 1

Always a Bridesmaid

Beyond the Mat

Cop Out

Corpse Bride

Donnie Brasco

Freedom Writers

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

GoodFellas

Haywire

He's Just Not That Into You

Hook

Hugo

Kung Fu Panda 2

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Life as We Know It

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Outbreak

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Richie Rich

Semi-Pro

Sleepover

Space Jam

The Gift

The Interview

The Shawshank Redemption

There Will Be Blood

Tootsie

Valentine's Day

ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band from Texas

Keira Knightley, The Aftermath

Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

Coming March 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis

Coming March 4

Lil Peep: Everybody's Everything

Coming March 6

Guilty

I am Jonas

Spenser Confidential

Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City

Coming March 8

Sitara: Let Girls Dream

Coming March 10

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Coming March 11

Last Ferry

Summer Night

Coming March 13

Go Karts

Lost Girls

Women of the Night

Coming March 15

Aftermath

Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Silver Linings Playbook

JOJO WHILDEN/The Weinstein Company

Coming March 16

Silver Linings Playbook

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

The Young Messiah

Coming March 17

Bert Kreischer: Hey Big Boy

Coming March 18

Lu Over the Wall

Coming March 20

A Life of Speed: The Juan Manuel Fangio Story

Buddi

Maska

The Platform

Ultras

Coming March 25

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution

Curtiz

The Occupant (Hogar)

Signs

Coming March 26

Blood Father

Coming March 27

The Decline

Killing Them Softly

There's Something in the Water

Uncorked

So get your popcorn and cozy clothes ready for all the goodness that's about to hit Netflix next month!

