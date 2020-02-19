The Final Season: Hudson Yang on Growing Up on Fresh Off the Boat

All good things must come to an end, even—and especially—television shows.

And in the 2019-2020 TV season, quite a few favorites are signing off. Will it be for good? That remains to be seen in today's climate of revival and reboot fever, but it's for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! News assembled the stars who are saying "see you later!" to their beloved characters and for a candid look at the past, present and future of their hit shows.

Hudson Yang, 16, has been making audiences laugh for six seasons of Fresh Off the Boat as the fictionalized younger version of chef Eddie Huang. The history-making series, which is the longest-running comedy with an Asian American cast, is coming to an end with the Friday, Feb. 21 series finale.