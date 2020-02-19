Pop Smoke Dead at 20: Rapper Reportedly Shot and Killed During Home Invasion

Fans are mourning the death of Pop Smoke.

The rapper was shot and killed on Wednesday at the age of 20, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Rolling Stone.

According to the LAPD, police responded to a call that came in at 4:29 a.m. regarding an unknown number of suspects entering a residence in Hollywood Hills, Calif. and shooting a male in his 20s. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While the LAPD did not release any names to E! News, TMZ and Rolling Stone reported that Pop Smoke was the victim.

TMZ reported the incident took place at a home owned by Edwin Arroyave, who is married to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp. The celebrity news outlet claimed Arroyave owns several properties in Los Angeles and wrote it was "possible" that Pop Smoke was renting the home. Mellencamp seemingly addressed the reports via Instagram.

"Early this am we were informed by a 3rd party leasing and management company overseeing a rental home we own in Los Angeles that a shooting had taken place at the property," she wrote via the social network. "Foremost, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We aren't aware of any of the details beyond what we've been told or seen reported on the news and at this time we would like to refrain from commenting further as we wish for the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing their jobs."