Jenna Dewan Is Engaged! Relive Her and Steve Kazee's Love Story

Jenna Dewan is a bride-to-be!

As the actress anxiously awaits the arrival of her and Steve Kazee's first child together, she had some extra special news to share with fans on Tuesday evening. Jenna and Steve announced their engagement with a stunning photo that showcased her enviable diamond ring.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you," Dewan, 39, gushed. "You have my heart."

Kazee's proposal comes just weeks after his fiancée and Channing Tatum reached a custody agreement regarding their 6-year-old daughter Everly. Last November, Jenna and Channing finalized their divorce.

Jenna and Steve's love story began more than a year ago when mutual friends in their inner circle connected them. In the fall of 2019, the Flirty Dancing host and Broadway star announced their pregnancy.