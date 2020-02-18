This Is Us Takes 2 Very Tense and Emotional Trips to the Family Cabin

'Scuse us while we wipe our tears away.

Tonight's This Is Us was quite the doozy as three different time periods of Pearsons took a trip to the family cabin for different reasons. In 1993, Jack and Rebecca took their 13 year-old kids for a trip right after they bought the place. In the late 90s, Rebecca, Kevin, and Randall chased after Kate and saved her from her dumb, abusive boyfriend, and in present day, Kevin, Randall, and Kate arrived for a weekend together after they each had a rough week.

The present day trip turned tense fairly quickly, as the power was out in the cabin, which meant Randall couldn't check on his house and his family, and Kate couldn't communicate with Toby during his first alone time with baby Jack. Then Kevin learned about Rebecca's cognitive impairment and stormed out of the cabin after realizing his siblings hadn't told him.

Kate and Randall passed the time by doing a puzzle that Jack had made out of a family picture, but there was one piece missing.