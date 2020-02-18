2020 BRIT Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2020 BRIT Awards have officially kicked off in London!

Lizzo, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and more talented musical artists have gathered at The 02 Arena for the award show. While everyone is waiting to see who picks up the awards at Tuesday night's ceremony, fans are also excited to see the award-worthy red carpet fashion. And Lizzo is definitely giving her fans a real treat with her award show style! The "Truth Hurts" artist is wearing a Hershey bar, literally!

Photos show the 31-year-old singer donning a dress that was created to look like the delicious snack.

"The best kind of chocolate," Lizzo captioned a red carpet photo of herself, while also giving shout-outs to her Moschino dress, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Judith Leiber bag. The superstar is also wearing Sophia Webster shoes for the ceremony.

It's an extra special night for Lizzo, who is up for her first BRIT Award! Lizzo is nominated in the Best International Female Artist category at the ceremony.