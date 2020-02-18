Taylor Swift's Dad Fights Off Alleged Burglar at Florida Penthouse

Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, reportedly had a scary encounter last month.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the father of the 30-year-old singer found an intruder in his penthouse in St. Petersburg, Fla. on Jan. 17, 2020.

Per the Pinellas County court documents, a suspect named Terrence Hoover, snuck past the "fully gated and guarded entrance" to the property and then ran toward the parking garage. He allegedly accessed the emergency stairwell, which normally remains locked at all times but happened to be unsecured. According to the documents, which cite video surveillance footage, Hoover then entered the stairwell and made his way into the penthouse just before 10:00 p.m.

Seconds later, the homeowner returned to the residence and saw the suspect run out. According to the court documents, "a struggle ensued between the homeowner" and Hoover. Hoover then allegedly fled the property on foot.

Per the documents, Hoover later called the police to report an encounter with a man living at the condominium; however, he allegedly refused to return to the building or meet with members of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to the documents, the homeowner was later shown a photopack in which he identified Hoover as the individual in his residence.