Kate Chastain Announces She's Leaving Below Deck After 6 Seasons

Kate Chastain is sailing away from a beloved Bravo show.

The Below Deck fan-favorite announced on Instagram Monday night that she is leaving the reality show after six seasons.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role," Kate shared on social media. "I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen."

The social media post came shortly before part two of the Below Deck reunion started airing on Bravo. During the special, Kate and the cast reflected on the drama-filled season that even caused the chief stewardess to question how much longer she could stay in the job.

"Personally, this has been a very challenging season for me," Kate said on the finale. "I think I'm ready for a new adventure."