Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick Killed in Hollywood Hills

Amie Harwick, a Hollywood-based family therapist and former fiancée of Drew Carey, was killed on Saturday. She was 38 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the homicide. According to the LAPD's news release , the suspect, Harwick's former boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested on suspicion of murder at 4:30 p.m. in Playa Del Rey that day.

Per the release, officers responded to a call of a "woman screaming" in the Hollywood Hills at around 1:16 a.m. that day. Harwick's roommate met the officers out on the street upon their arrival and told them Harwick was being assaulted inside of her residence. According to the release, the roommate had jumped over a wall and gone to nearby residences to call for help.

Once police arrived at the residence, they found Harwick on the ground beneath a third-story building. Per the release, she was "gravely injured" and "unresponsive." The injuries were also consistent with a fall.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported Harwick to a local hospital, where she later died from the injuries.