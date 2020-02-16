Love Island to Air Special Tribute to Former Host Caroline Flack After Her Death

U.K.'s Love Island is paying respects to Caroline Flack, after news broke the host had passed away on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, a lawyer for the Flack family confirmed the heartbreaking news about Caroline's death. She was only 40 years old.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Additionally, the family's lawyer revealed the host took her own life and was found in her east London flat.

Out of respect for Flack's loved ones, Love Island shared that it would not be airing for a second night in a row. ITV2, which the reality TV series airs on, confirmed the news on Sunday.

"Many people at ITV knew Caroline well and held her in great affection. All of us are absolutely devastated at this tragic news," a statement read on the network's Twitter account.