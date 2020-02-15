Real Housewives of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss Addresses Shooting at Her Restaurant

Kandi Burruss is breaking her silence on a tragic incident that occurred at her restaurant on Valentine's Day.

According to affiliate WGCL, three people were shot inside the Old Lady Gang restaurant after a man entered the building and shot another man inside. The outlet reported that two bystanders got shot during the incident, however, all three victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

The station claimed that while police don't have a motive for the shooting, they believe it was an isolated incident.

As Bravo fans know, the restaurant is owned by the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker.

On Saturday, Kandi took to social media to issue a statement over the incident.

"My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different," she shared in a detailed message.