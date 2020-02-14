Amanda Bynes Announces She's Engaged to Mystery Man

Bring in the dancing lobsters! Amanda Bynes just announced her engagement.

The 33-year-old actress and former Nickelodeon star took fans by surprise when she revealed on Valentine's Day that she accepted a proposal from her mystery man.

"Engaged to [the] love of my life," Bynes captioned an Instagram photo of a large diamond ring on her hand, which she placed over what's assumed to be her fiancé's hand. In the photo, he's wearing a gold band.

Aside from the infrequent social media post, very little is known publicly about Bynes' personal life these days. Last year she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise [FIDM] and moved into a sober living facility to continue focusing on her health. But this past December, E! News confirmed that Bynes left the facility and had dropped out of a FIDM bachelor's degree program she enrolled in.