See All the Photos From Kylie Jenner’s Extravagant Valentine’s Day Brunch

There's always time for a little bit of love.

Kylie Jenner is celebrating Valentine's Day with an amazing brunch for all the loves in her life. The beauty mogul took to her Instagram to show off pics of all of her sweet treats and fun goodies she's using to ring in the international day of love. Between the chocolate covered strawberries and the fun activities, Kylie's besties were definitely feeling the love.

She posted pics of the things she gifted her friends Yris Palmer and Stassie Karanikolaou including the cute little notes she wrote them. To Yris she said, "I love you because you see the beauty in everything." For Stassie she also kept it simple and sweet writing, "I love you because of the way you are always there for me."

Kylie also celebrated V-Day with Stassie the night before at her star-studded Valentine's Day party that was attended by Brody Jenner, Dylan Sprouse, Chantel Jeffries and Chris Brown to name a few. Single or not, these ladies never let a party go to waste.