Chris Harrison and More Bachelor Nation Stars Mourn Super Fan’s Death From Cancer

Bachelor Nation just gained an angel.

Over the years, the show The Bachelor has become far more than a reality TV show, but a family. This week, it was revealed that the fans and contestants of the show lost one of their biggest supporters. Host Chris Harrison took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that his friend Kim White had passed away after more than five years battling cancer.

"#BachelorNation lost one of its biggest fans today and I lost a dear friend. I met @kimcankickit about 7 years ago by coincidence at a concert in LA. She was a young beautiful woman who'd just been handed the news she would be dying soon of cancer," the longtime host wrote in a sweet tribute to his friend. "I told her that year if she was healthy enough I'd like to have her as my guest at the After the Final Rose special. She made it that year and I told her as long as she had the strength, from then on, she had a seat in the front row. Kim made it to every live special I've hosted since and a friendship and love was formed that changed my life."