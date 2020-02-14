Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Is a Musical Superhero Show, With a Very Personal Twist

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is not the first musical TV show, but it might just be the first of its kind of musical TV show.

The series stars Jane Levy as Zoey, a socially awkward computer programmer who suddenly gains the ability to hear and see people's emotions through elaborate musical numbers. It's a power that not only allows her to connect with other people in a way she never could before, but also allows her to help those people in ways she never could before. Creator Austin Winsberg likens Zoey to a superhero, so that freaky MRI that gave her these powers is basically The Flash's lightning strike.

"One of the philosophies of the show is that it's kind of a superhero show, and if you look at it that way, then season one could be considered the superhero origin story, where it's the person getting their powers and getting accustomed to those powers and finding their strength in those powers," he tells E! News. "Then beyond that, you can go further with who else has this, what can those powers do, and how can she manifest them, who's against her...you could go down all those different comic book superhero mythological lanes."