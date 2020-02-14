Southern Charm Star Eliza Limehouse Is Engaged

Eliza Limehouse is having an extra special Valentine's Day!

The Southern Charm star is engaged to Mark "Struthers" McBride, Jr., a source close to Eliza confirms to E! News. The Bravo star also shared the news with her Instagram followers on Friday, writing, "We are engaged!!!!! Happy Valentines y'all! cheers to forever @_struthers I love you!!!"

Struthers, 29, proposed to Eliza, 24, in January, about a year after their romance began.

"i can honestly tell you 2 times in my life where I have been full of excitement, adrenaline, & joy," he wrote on his Instagram. "This is one of them & enlisting. Here's to forever EDL Baby, I love you so very much."

"This is the happiest I've ever been. It's so crazy, from the moment Struthers and I stared dating, I knew he was the man I was going to marry," Eliza shares with People. "I'm not kidding you when I tell you, there were fireworks going off! And every moment since then, I've just fallen more and more in love with him."