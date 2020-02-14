Lady Gaga "Proposes" to Herself in a Powerful Valentine's Day Message

Lady Gaga is putting a ring on her own finger.

This Valentine's Day, the superstar singer has decided to send a message to the world, giving herself a ring in order to show that we are all free to propose to anyone at any time. Gaga selected the "Knight Finger" ring for the special occasion, which was created by her longtime pal and fashion activist B. Åkerlund for shopping service Klarna as part of their Get What You Love campaign. The empowering campaign encourages everyone to propose how and when they want to, essentially "giving the finger" to outdated traditions.

"For my entire career, I've taken pride in using my voice to stand up for what I believe is right," Gaga says in an exclusive comment for Klarna. "So I am excited to work with my friend B. and Klarna to celebrate how far we've come as a culture, and call out the work we need to continue to do."

This year, 2020, is a leap year, and as tradition says, it is acceptable for women to propose to their partner on Feb. 29. However, Klarna and Gaga believe that everyone should have the freedom to move forward with that major life choice whenever they want to.