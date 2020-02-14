Hulu's High Fidelity Is a Heavy Dose of Nostalgia Set in Present Day

Get ready for one nostalgic, musical journey.

Hulu just launched its version of High Fidelity, which many may know as a 2000 movie starring John Cusack. The show is actually based on the book that the movie was also based on, also called High Fidelity, by Nick Hornby, as Zoë Kravitz reminded us when we visited the set last year.

Kravitz stars as a gender-flipped version of Cusack's character, a record store owner recovering from a breakup who's obsessed with ranking things. The show looks and feels like another time before iPhones and Spotify even though it's set in present day, which is part of the reason Kravitz says it's the right time for the story's return.

"I think there's an interesting thing going on right now with our generation and nostalgia, and someone who owns a record store in this day and age is holding onto something that is kind of a dying thing," she told us. "Record stores don't really exist the way they used to anymore, and I think that's an interesting thing to explore, someone who's lost or stuck in the past emotionally."