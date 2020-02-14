Feel Good Friday: This Week's Stories That Will Melt Your Heart

Happy Valentine's Day!

Instead of flowers or chocolate this year, we're gifting you with six heartwarming stories that will help lift your mood this love-themed holiday during part of our weekly Feel Good Friday series, including one epic tale about people coming together to help an elderly man honor the love of his life who passed away over a decade ago. And, of course, what would a Valentine's Day truly be without an epic surprise proposal?

Plus, a little boy's world was made a little brighter thanks to an inclusive ad, a little girl with a perfect attendance record at school received quite the surprise from one of TV's most beloved hosts after she went viral for having her special pencil taken by one of her fellow classmates, and the unlikely friendship between two passengers on a flight this week will restore your belief in the kindness of strangers.

And we also found another story about a kind act that went down over 30,000 feet in the air, proving feel good stories can come from truly anywhere.