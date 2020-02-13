Kylie Jenner Joins BFF Stassie at Star-Studded Valentine's Day Party

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 13, 2020 12:45 PM

Kylie Jenner

Lady in red!

Kylie Jenner is getting into the holiday spirit! The beauty mogul stepped out to attend a Valentine's Day party on Wednesday night, dressing head-to-toe in red for the themed bash. Kylie, 22, donned a bold red Body By Raven Tracy ensemble to her pal Stassie Karanikolaou's holiday bash, held in Beverly Hills. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star paired the look with a Judith Leiber lips purse.

Kylie posted a few photos of her outfit on Instagram, writing, "someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️."

The star-studded guest list also included Kylie's brother, Brody Jenner, as well as Chris Brown, Diplo, French Montana, Madison Beer and Olivia Jade.

"Kylie arrived at about 11:30 p.m. Most guests had already arrived at that point," a source tells E! News. "She wore a red jumpsuit with her hair pulled back, she looked great."

"They kept it pretty calm and didn't play music loud," the insider continues. "There were probably close to 100 people there."

Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day Party

Dylan Sprouse was also in attendance at the bash, taking pics of photographers and "got a little playful with one," according to the insider who adds that the Disney alum "seemed to be in a great mood."

Take a look at the gallery below to see all of the stars in attendance at the Valentine's Day party!

Brody Jenner, Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day Party

Brody Jenner

The Hills star was spotted arriving to the holiday bash with pals.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Lady in red! The beauty mogul captioned this stunning photo, "someone said there was a vday party♥️♥️♥️."

Dylan Sprouse, Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day Party

Dylan Sprouse

High five! The Disney alum had fun with photographers outside of the party on Wednesday evening.

Chantel Jeffries, Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day Party

Chantel Jeffries

The model and DJ waved to cameras as she made her way out of the festivities.

Chris Brown, Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day Party

Chris Brown

The "Heat" artist, who recently debuted a face tattoo, was photographed at the party in Beverly Hills.

Madison Beer, Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day Party

Madison Beer

The "Good in Goodbye" singer stepped out in a bralette and high-waisted pants for the celebrations.

French Montana, Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day Party

French Montana

The "Unforgettable" star was among the celeb guests at the Valentine's Day bash.

Diplo, Stassie Karanikolaou's Valentine's Day Party

Diplo

Hey there! The DJ made a grand exit from the celebration.

Stassie Karanikolaou

Photo Booth Fun

Stassie, Chantel Jeffries and model Jocelyn struck a pose in the photo booth at the party.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns autumn 2020, only on E!

