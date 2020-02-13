Look Back at Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Nearly 20-Year Love Story

Enrique Iglesias has been partner Anna Kournikova's hero for a very long time.

The 44-year-old Latin pop star and the 38-year-old Russian tennis pro began a romance in late 2001 after meeting on the set of his steamy music video "Escape." They made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2002 MTV VMAs and attended the Once Upon a Time in Mexico premiere in New York City the following year.

But they have largely kept their relationship private and have rarely been photographed together in recent years.

"I want my personal life to be as private as possible," Enrique said in an interview with Australia's Today Tonight in 2011. "And especially when you're with someone that's also known and in the spotlight."

He and Anna sparked both breakup and marriage rumors over the years, which were never confirmed.

"[Marriage] isn't important to me," Anna told Women's Health magazine in 2001. "I'm in a happy relationship—that's all that matters. I believe in commitment. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely."

In 2017, Enrique and Anna welcomed their first children, twins Lucy and Nicholas. They revealed on Thursday that they had last month welcomed their third child, a daughter.