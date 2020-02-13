Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Taking a Break From Royal Duties to Be With Their Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking some time off.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will taking a break from their royal duties from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, as next week marks Prince Georgeand Princess Charlotte's half-term break from school. Both of the children attend the Thomas's Battersea school in London.

The royal couple slows down their schedule for half-term every year in order to spend some quality time with their kids, which of course, also includes 22-month-old Prince Louis. While the royal family hasn't shared where they will spend their break (perhaps one of their country homes?), this week off couldn't come at a better time.

The royals have been having quite the busy few months. Between William and Kate's busy work schedule to the whirlwind that was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior royals, the Mountbatten-Windsor family is due for some R&R.

And no doubt, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis will love having some extra time together with their mom and dad.