Amy Poehler Reunites With Parks and Recreation Cast for Epic Galentine's Day

Valentine's Day is all about love and you will love this reunion!

Aubrey Plaza posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a photo of her with her former co-stars of NBC's Parks and Recreation, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones and Kathryn Hahn. All wore black tops.

"happy galentines day," she wrote.

The political satire comedy series Parks and Recreation aired for seven seasons until 2015. Poehler played main character and leader Leslie Knope, Plaza played April Ludgate, a parks department intern-turned-assistant to the parks and recreation director, played by Nick Offerman.

Jones played Ann Perkins, a friend of Knope—a nurse who works part-time for Pawnee's department of public health, and Hahn played Jennifer Barkley, a campaign manager for Knope's opponent Bobby Newport, played by Paul Rudd.

Members of the Parks and Recreation cast have reunited since the show ended its run. In 2017, Poehler, Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer) and Retta (Donna Meagle) joined Plaza at the premiere of her movie Ingrid Goes West in Hollywood. In 2018, Plaza, Rudd, Billy Eichner (Craig Middlebrooks) and Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt) reunited in Washington D.C. at the March for Our Lives protest to end gun violence.