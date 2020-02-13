Jenna Bush Hager Addresses Controversy Surrounding Dad George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres

NBC's Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager is defending her father George W. Bush and Ellen DeGeneres following the backlash over their viral hangout session last year.

In October, many of her fans were angered by a viral video of showing the talk show host and wife Portia De Rossisitting and chatting with the former president and wife Laura Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game. Ellen said on her show that people were upset about a "gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president," and that she and the former U.S. leader were "friends," adding, "I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have."

On Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, Jenna was asked for her thoughts on the controversy, and echoed Ellen's comments.

"I had just had a baby, so to be totally honest, I didn't pay that much attention to it," she said, referring to her welcoming her third child Hal three months prior to the incident. "But I do think that people can have different beliefs and still be friends."

"I think so too," host Andy Cohen said.