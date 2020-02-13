Lauren Graham Totally Thought This Actor Was Brad Pitt

In the past, Dax has made his love for the Fight Club actor very well known. Back in September, the Baby Mama star got a sweet surprise from Brad when he was guest hosting The Ellen Show. He gave Dax a shout-out, saying, "I have a little bit of a crush on Dax Shepard."

Four months later, the podcast host still couldn't stop gushing over the moment when he visited the show again. "I'm not over it," Dax told Ellen. "First of all, dangerous move for you to just do as a surprise while I was guest hosting because, as I've learned, there's a lot of balls in the air here. OK? You're juggling really quickly. And, you get hit with something like that—love of your life telling you it's not unrequited, in fact, he likes you back—that's overwhelming. But I proceeded on and we finished the show."