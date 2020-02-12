The Masked Singer Unmasks Miss Monster

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 6:00 PM
Fox
Bow down to the Queen of Funk.
Chaka Khan was just revealed to have been masquerading as Miss Monster on The Masked Singer, joining Drew Carey and Lil Wayne in this season's hall of unmasked faces.
Nicole Scherzinger had figured it out earlier in the episode, and she was thrilled to see she was right.
The three remaining singers in group A—Kangaroo, Turtle, and White Tiger—will move on to the Super Nine after we see two more groups of six battle it out. That means we're now saying goodbye to them for six weeks, which is irritating only because we've got no clue who the Kangaroo is and we desperately want to know.
As for Turtle and White Tiger, we've got some pretty good guesses, which you can see below.
Tonight's clue packages switched it up and for the first time in the series, we heard from friends or family of the masked singers instead of the singers themselves. Or rather we heard from friends and family of some of the Masked Singers. The Turtle's clue package was a message from his ninth grade teacher, who he apparently recognized once last year, which felt...bleak. Did the Turtle we believe to be Jesse McCartney really not have any other friends or family available for this gig? We'd love to know.
See below for all the reveals and biggest clues so far!
Next week, we'll meet Banana, Elephant, Kitty, Taco, Mouse, and Frog.
Getty Images/Greg Gayne/FOX
The first reveal of the season was the biggest star yet: Lil Wayne!
The Robot had lots of science references, including a periodic table, since he's had so many records go platinum, but the clues were sort of irrelevant. It's hard to mistake that voice.
Getty Images/FOX
The Llama appears to be a comedian on the radio (23.3 The Wool), and he really likes Seattle. He's a fan of the movie Ghost?
The panel decided it couldn't be Howard Stern and guessed David Spade and Joel McHale. The internet immediately went Kelsey Grammar, because of the Seattle of it all, Danny Bonaduce, and Drew Carey. Though David Spade did play a man who turned into a llama in The Emperor's New Groove...
Getty Images; FOX
Miss Monster's got a big ol' crush on the Monster/T-Pain, and she seems to have struggled with having to look and act a certain way in public. In week two, her clues heavily referenced royalty. In week three, she revealed she had performed with Robin Thicke.
She sounds exactly like Chaka Khan, though some on the internet also hear some Tina Turner. She is not Dolly Parton, as Ken Jeong guessed. Sorry Ken.
Article continues below
Fox
It's official: The White Tiger cannot sing, and he can only sort of rap. He's clearly huge and likely an athlete, and is a "clam shucking" champion, which makes you think of New England. He loves a celebration dance.
Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski and the panelists continued that guess in week two. Gronk is from upstate NY, he's a football champ, and "Ice Ice Baby" seems exactly like a song he'd sing.
Fox
He's definitely got some singing chops, and he took things "step by step" while others crashed and burned. He also grills burgers, and he likes to surf OR he won a Teen Choice Award. He says he and Nicole Scherzinger spent a morning together.
It sounds like Jesse McCartney, Jesse McCartney has multiple Teen Choice Awards, was in the boyband Dream Street, and spent a morning with Nicole (and the Pussycat Dolls) on The Today Show in 2008. It's gotta be Jesse McCartney.
Fox
The Kangaroo is a tough one! She lost someone close to her, "by her own admission" found herself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons, and now she wants to bounce back. She references her bullies and being a survivor, and her little brother is so proud of her.
A lot of people immediately went for Jordyn Woods, who lost her father recently and then found herself in an unfortunate spotlight, but that voice does NOT sound like Jordyn to us. It also doesn't sound like Tatyana Ali, one of the panel guesses. She has stumped us.
Article continues below
Fox
Fox
Fox
Article continues below
Fox
Fox
Fox
Article continues below
Fox
Fox
Fox
Article continues below
Fox
Fox
Fox
Article continues below
The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?