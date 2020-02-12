From Amber Rose to Justin Bieber, These Celebs Are Unafraid to Get Face Tattoos

Art has no limits.

2020 seems to be quickly becoming the year of the face tattoo. In the last month, Presley Gerber, Amber Rose and Chris Brown have all debuted their newest ink displayed prominently on their faces. However, they're only a few in a long line of celebs who are starting to use their faces as a canvas for their art.

Stars like Lil Wayne and Post Malone adopted the trend early, and got fans talking with their fun designs and meaningful pieces. But, just because it's on your face doesn't mean it has to be completely serious. Lil Xan knows that the best. Considering he has three Z's under his eyes, which he revealed mean absolutely nothing to him. "It's the only tattoo I would probably say has no meaning," he recently shared in an interview.

When it comes to getting their faces tatted, celebrities are down for anything.