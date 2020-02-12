Survivor: Winners At War Might Be the Best, Most Compelling Season Yet

A few months ago, we were wondering if we could ever love Survivor again.

Season 39 was a bit of a mess for the CBS reality staple, which is celebrating 20 years and 40 seasons with tonight's premiere. One player, Kellee Kim, complained about another player, Dan Spilo, inappropriately touching her, and after no more than a warning was issued, the situation snowballed all season long until Dan, who had made it to the final six, was removed from the game for a similar incident with a crew member. No one had ever been removed from the game before, but it felt like too little too late with just four days left.

CBS and the show made it clear that they understood the situation was mishandled. The network announced changes to production protocol for future seasons, and during the reunion portion of the episode (which was not recorded live, as it usually is), Jeff Probst sat down with Kellee Kim and apologized for not doing what he and producers should have done when she spoke up the first time.

There is obviously no mention of season 39 in the first two hours of season 40, because it hadn't yet aired when filming began. And season 40 is a different situation entirely, filled with players who have been here before, who have already built reputations on this show, and who are on their best behavior just in general. But still, it gives the sense that Survivor is off to a brand new start, and might be better than ever.