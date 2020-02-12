Jim Carrey Tells Female Reporter She's The Only Thing Left To Do On His Bucket List

You've got to shoot your shot!

The legendary comedian Jim Carrey is out and about promoting his newest film Sonic the Hedgehog, and amidst all the long press junkets, sometimes you hit a little bit of gold. Carrey had some fun with interviewer Charlotte Long for the outlet Heat World, and when she asked him what's left to do in his career, his answer was a little flirty.

"I know your film Sonic has a bucket list, and I was wondering after all you've done in your career and your life, is there anything still left on your bucket list?" she asked the actor.

"Just you," he quickly replied to a very shocked Long. "That's it. It's all done now."

She took a beat to recover from the cute moment and then added, "I don't know what to say to that." The Always charming Carrey told her to "just own it."