Relive Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Love Story

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!
The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer are expecting their first child together, sources confirm to E! News. This exciting news comes almost a year after the couple said "I do" in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. As fans will recall, Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, wed in Sin City after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May.
A few months later, the celebs enjoyed a second wedding ceremony with their loved ones, this time in southern France.
"Sophie wore a long lace dress with sleeves. She had her hair down with a veil and had light makeup," a source told E! News in June. "Joe and Sophie both teared up while reading their vows. Everyone stood and cheered and they had huge smiles as they left as a couple. It was an emotional ceremony."
Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star, Maisie Williams, was among her BFFs included in her bridal party.
Joe and Sophie first sparked romance rumors in 2016, when they were spotted spending time together at the MTV EMAs. After that time, the celeb pair became inseparable, traveling all over the world together.
In Oct. 2017, the couple announced their engagement to the world, sharing the sweet news with their fans on social media.
"I said yes," Sophie told her Instagram followers, along with a photo of her gorgeous ring.
Joe also told his fans, "She said yes."
In celebration of Sophie and Joe's wonderful baby news, we're taking a look back at their love story! From the first photo that started the relationship buzz to their wedding and beyond!
Take a look at the gallery below to revisit Sophie and Joe's storybook romance!
Courtesy of Anne Charlotte
Look of Love
Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016.
INSTARimages.com
Welcome to Miami
The duo held hands in Miami back in December 2016.
AKM-GSI
Catch Up
The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.
AKM-GSI
Choice Couple
In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.
BKNY / AKM-GSI
Arm-in-Arm
The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
March On
The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
New Kids on the Block
The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."
Instagram
I Heart NY
The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jean Genies
Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.
J. Webber / Splash News
Work It Out
Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.
Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Weekend Warriors
The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.
James Devaney/GC Images
Puppy Love
The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
Gotham/GC Images
PDA Alert!
The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.
@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double Date
At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is Here
For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Lavish Looks
The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.
JD Images/Shutterstock
Melts the Heart
She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.
Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker For You
The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell
The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.
Instagram
Queen of the North
The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
They Do!
After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Power Couple
After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Fashion Statements
The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Chasing Happiness
The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas Brothers' Chasing Happiness documentary premiere.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Strike a Pose
The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"
Gotham/GC Images
Dog Days
The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.
Instagram
We'll Always Have Paris
The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.
Instagram
Cuddle Buddies
Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."
Neil Warner/MEGA
Instagram Husband
The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.
KCS Presse / MEGA
L'Amour
The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.
Instagram / corbingurkin
You May Kiss the Bride, Again!
The beaming couple walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.
PapCulture / BACKGRID
Burnin' Up
The pair took time out of their busy schedules to shop together in New York City.
Say Cheese!/GC Images
Hand-in-Hand
The married duo sported matching tattoos honoring their beloved dog, Waldo, who died in a freak accident as they made their way to lunch in New York City.
SPW / SplashNews.com
Leading the Way
The singer and actress stepped out together at Craig's in West Hollywood after the Jonas Brothers won two Teen Choice Awards.
Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Time to Celebrate
The pair grinned while wearing party hats to celebrate Jonas' 30th birthday at Sarabeth's restaurant in NYC.
Instagram / Sophie Turner
The Big 3-0
The lovebirds continued the 30th birthday celebration with a James Bond-themed party in New York City.
SplashNews.com
Dynamic Duo
The Game of Thrones star joined her husband for lunch with his brothers, Nick and Kevin, on a day off from the Happiness Begins tour.
DIGGZY / SplashNews.com
All Smiles
The two enjoyed an afternoon of last minute shopping for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
VMA Ready
The glamorous pair showed off their fashion A-game while making their way to the 2019 VMAs.
@JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID
Cool Couple
The duo took a moment to relax before Jonas performed with his brothers at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Baby News!
Multiple outlets report that Sophie is pregnant! This will be the couple's first child together.
