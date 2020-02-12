Your 2020 Guide to All the Renewed and Canceled TV Shows

From Schitt's Creek to Shameless, there are many beloved TV shows taking their final bows in 2020. Goodbyes are never easy, even when they come with enough notice, like The CW's Supernatural.

But for every farewell, there's an early renewal like Brooklyn Nine-Nine getting a season eight and New Amsterdam's big vote of confidence that brings it to 2023. With networks and streamers in fierce competition for eyeballs, news of cancellations, renewals and planned final seasons (like ABC's Modern Family) comes at you fast. To help with the fond farewells and gut-wrenching cancellations, we're here.

We've got a handy new gallery tracking all the cancellations, renewals and planned endings of all your favorite shows. From The CW's almost line-up wide renewal to the departure of some Netflix shows you probably haven't had the time to watch yet, they're all here, even the shows we're not ready to say goodbye to.