Justin Theroux Sends Love to His "B" Jennifer Aniston On Her Birthday

Friendly exes!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have called it quits more than two years ago, but there is still a lot of love between them. The pair has been nothing but supportive of one another in the time since announcing the end of their marriage, and have even publicly interacted on social media since Aniston joined Instagram in October. Now, on the Friends actresses 51st birthday, Theroux shared a special shout out for his ex-wife on his Instagram stories.

"Grabbing 2020 & another year like," Justin captioned the sweet photo of the actress. He then finished it with a sweet birthday shoutout revealing a secret nickname. "Happy Birthday B," he wrote with a heart emoji to complete the sweet sentiment.

There is no telling what exactly the Leftovers star meant by "B" considering that's neither her first or last initial, and her middle name is Joanna. Must mean it's a sweet—and possibly secret—nickname Justin has for his former love.