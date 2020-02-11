Bachelor in Paradise's Kendall Long Felt Blindsided By Joe Amabile Breakup

Kendall Long is opening up about her recent split with Joe Amabile.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple called it quits in January after the two "decided mutually to go [their] separate ways."

In a statement to BachelorNation.com, the duo wrote, "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can't imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each other's decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."

Now, nearly two weeks after the split Long is breaking her silence about the breakup during an episode of her "Down to Date" podcast. In short, Long felt blindsided by the breakup and "did not see it coming."

"Every relationship has issues but I feel like, with Joe and I, we were best friends. Everything was fun, we were getting a dog together. We had just moved in," the BiP star added. "Ultimately what happened was that Joe felt like he would have a better [life] in Chicago."